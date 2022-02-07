NJ Man Fired Over Video Showing Two Men Plowing Huge Pile of Snow onto Orthodox Jewish Men [Watch]

A New Jersey man was fired from his job after a video showed two men deliberately hurling a huge pile of slush and snow onto two Orthodox Jewish men walking in the street. The passenger in the snowplow recorded the video as it approached the two men dressed in traditional orthodox clothing in Lakewood in Ocean County.

The video showed that as the vehicle reached the vicinity of the men in question, the driver hit the brakes and directed a massive white wave of snow onto them. The workers burst into laughter as he drove away. One of the workers in the video, Donny Klarmann was fired from his job at Waste Management. It is, however, unclear if he was the driver or one of the passengers who filmed the act.

The now-deleted video was posted on the Facebook account of Donny Klarmann captioned 'This one's for you JC.' Waste Management announced earlier this week that Klarmann was fired after a suspension.

Unacceptable behavior

According to NJ.com, Waste Management clarified in a statement that 'the incident did not involve a company vehicle or company equipment,' and noted that the 'employee associated with the incident is no longer employed with the company.' "The conduct of this former employee is unacceptable and not in accordance with WM's code of conduct, commitments, and values," the statement further added.

The company also noted that it met with the Jewish leaders in New Jersey and New York after the incident.

Investigation

An investigation into the incident is going on by the Lakewood Police. A spokesperson for the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office told the outlet that no charges have been filed against either of the two men in connection with the aforementioned incident yet.

According to the Times of Israel, Mayor Ray Coles said he was 'appalled and shaken' over the incident. "The plow could easily have thrown chunks of ice or rock and seriously injured or killed either of the victims. I am glad to know our police department is investigating all aspects of this incident," he said.