Nipun Anand – pushing the family legacy ahead

It's always very difficult to inherit a large business and suddenly you have to run it. There are obvious challenges that can arise, and the main one comes from actively figuring out what you want to do and the direction you want to take. Nipun Anandtook the rights of his father's business (Mr Panna Anand) and he managed to do that with amazing success. The great advantage of it all is the fact that he completed a lot of milestones, while also making his father proud.

As you can imagine, the father and son dynamic can be quite complicated, especially when it comes to something like this. But on the other hand, being able to have such an opportunity is very impressive. You get to learn from your parents, and also implement ideas based on your expertise. In the end, it does help you a lot, and that's the thing that you want to pursue. It will help provide astounding results, while pushing the experience in a fun and enjoyable manner too.

You can compare the rise of Mr Panna Anand to a Dickensian tale. He started from modest means and he eventually became a supply chain and transport baron. And he managed to achieve all of that on his own, without any unnatural means. He adapted to the industry, constantly learned new stuff, and he knew exactly what to do and what to achieve. Which in the end helped him reach the utmost growth and success that he always wanted.

During this time, Nipun Anand pursued his own degree and he wanted to ensure that he would reach success. The main advantage is that he started a new firm in Delhi named Zeal Global. The company was established in 2012 and it was focused mostly on the GSSA cargo business. The company brings a variety of great services to airlines they work with. This includes marketing, distribution, but also sales as well. It managed to spread all over India, and it works with top airlines like Asky Air, Arik Air or MIAT Mongolian or Air Asia. It just goes to show the great results that you can achieve and in the end, it really is a unique opportunity you do not want to miss at all.

Nipun Anand always shows a lot of respect and admiration towards his father. Not only did he teach him everything he knows, but he also learned how to be humble and how to work really hard and constantly pursue success and improve skills. He also told Nipunhow to actually grow his business, find new clients, without pushing him towards certain ideas.

It was always Nipun Anand's choice on how to run his business, and that's the most important thing. Having such a father and son dynamic definitely changes your perspective and it shows that yes, you can achieve great things and you will be incredibly impressed with the process and results. It's certainly worth it, especially in this type of business spectrum.