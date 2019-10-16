Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley have no feud brewing between them. The Vampire Diaries co-stars appeared in an Instagram video on Tuesday, October 15, which was posted by Dobrev on her own social media account.

In the tongue-in-cheek video, the 30-year-old actress is seen talking to Wesley about the recent rumours about them and even apologized for the bad press.

On the other hand, Wesley, while making a great show of forgiving the actress, throws her into the pool instead.

The prank video, which Dobrev posted with the caption, "I 'despise' you ♥️", also saw Wesley comment back saying: "Hahahaha YES!!! ❤️ you Dobreva". It all comes after the actress revealed in an interview in June that she initially "despised" Wesley during the shoot before they began getting along.

"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley. I didn't like Paul Wesley", she said. "I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they'd be like: 'Are you and Paul dating in real life?' because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry."

The negative comment caught the attention of quite a few people and almost blew out of proportion, which is why the dual citizen of Canada and Bulgaria had to issue a clarification on the same at a public appearance last week.

The actress stated that the story was blown out of proportion by people and also mentioned that she thinks that nothing else was happening that week because of which the media picked it up.

She added, "You become a family on set. And so you see each other with makeup, without makeup, on good days, on bad days, when you're hungry, when you're thirsty, when you're tired.

"So there's gonna be mood swings and it was one of those things that we just - it's not that we didn't like each other. We just didn't appreciate each other as much as we do now, and that, of course, got blown into proportion," she further added.