Unlike the smartphone universe, the world of camera moves at a slower but steadier pace. That might be the prime reason why camera aficionados look for more innovation with every upgrade. Following the trend, camera maker Nikon is rumoured to launch a full-frame mirrorless camera sometime later this year.

According to a report, a Nikon spokesperson in Japan has reportedly confirmed to Japanese media that the company is developing a full-frame DSLR for professional sports photographers. Hinting at the type of the upcoming camera, the spokesperson referred to its successful model, the Nikon Z5. The forthcoming full-frame camera would be a successor to the existing Nikon Z7.

A few days back, Nikon was rumoured to make a deal with Sony about buying the patent of IMX455, a 35mm, 61.4 MP CMOS full-frame sensor with the capability to shoot 12-bit 8K videos.

Last year a design patent offered some glimpses of the camera design. At the same time, a screengrab from a Japanese user manual claimed that the Z8 might come with 12, 14, and 16-bit video recording capability, and IBIS image stabilisation.

The Nikon Z8 is expected to come with two card slots out of which one would be capable of holding CFExpress cards.

Nikon's two key competitors, Canon and Sony, are gearing up to rule the high-end sports photography market with EOS R5 and Alpha A7R IV. The Canon EOS R5 is a highly-awaited mirrorless camera which is tipped to come with a 75 MP or 83 MP camera sensor. The Sony Alpha A7R IV, on the other hand, packs a 61.2 MP BSI CMOS full-frame sensor. The Sony mirrorless camera is a big hit in the market for its 10 fps burst shootings speed record 4K video from full sensor width (sub-sampled) or oversampled from roughly-Super35 crops and 4 or 16-shot high-resolution modes (up to 240MP images for static subjects).