In September 2019, Nikon confirmed launch of its next-generation full-frame professional DSLR camera D6 soon in the market. Ever since, the Japanese camera maker remained tight-lipped about the release, even after Canon launched its professional DSLR camera EOS 1D X Mark III at the CES 2020 in January.

According to a latest report, Nikon is gearing up to showcase its much-awaited camera at the annual photography show. The Annual Photography Show (TPS) is about to happen in Birmingham, the UK, between March 14-17. Nikon has officially confirmed the event. Alongside, they have also teased showcasing its full range of mirrorless micro four-thirds Z series cameras alongside the latest APS-C D780 and prosumer Coolpix P950.

Besides, Nikon will unleash its latest array of lenses which includes the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S, the AF-S Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8E, and the 58mm f/0.95 Noct.

Nikon hasn't confirmed yet whether they would unveil the D6 at The Photography Show for sale. According to the rumor mill, Nikon might launch the D6 much ahead of the announced date. The rumor claims the profession DSLR camera might launch later this month.

The Nikon D6 is expected to come with a 20 MP full-frame sensor with much-improved autofocus and ISO performance in a weather-sealed body. The upcoming camera would also come along with a lot of improvements in videography, faster burst mode and a lot of new features compared o its predecessor.

Nikon launched its D-series of full-frame DSLR cameras with D1 in 1999. In 2019, the Japanese camera maker celebrated its 20th anniversary and also the 60th anniversary of its F Mount lenses. In September last year, the company announced launch of the all-new NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR F mount lens to offer further improvements in sports photography.

(Source)