'American Idol' season one finalist Nikki McKibbin died on Sunday, her husband Craig Sadler announced in a Facebook post. She was 42.

During the inaugural season of 'American Idol,' then 23-year-old McKibbin became popular for covers like Alannah Myles' "Black Velvet" and Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." She became the second runner-up of the show behind Justin Guarini and winner Kelly Clarkson.

Cause of Death

In his Facebook post, Sadler confirmed that McKibbin suffered a brain aneurysm on Wednesday and was placed on life support since she was an organ donor. She was taken off life support on Sunday at 3 AM local time.

"The current Covid situation won't allow the huge service that she deserves, but I would like to offer you the opportunity to honor her," Sadler wrote in the Facebook post.

Nikki McKibbin
American Idol finalist Nikki McKibbin died on Nov. 1, 2020, after suffering from a brain aneurysm. Twitter

'American Idol' issued a statement on Twitter following McKibbin's death calling her an "incredible talent."

"Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time," the statement read.

Battled Substance Abuse

McKibbin appeared on several reality television shows following 'American Idol.' She also participated in 'Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew' and underwent treatment for cocaine and alcohol addiction. Last August, McKibbin told People magazine that she was at a "better place" following her substance abuse battle.

"I've battled substance abuse and I'm winning, but it's still a struggle every day. For a long time, I wasn't taking care of myself. I wasn't being the person I should be. I'm in a better place now," she said.

McKibbin explained to the magazine that she became addicted to the painkillers after a few back surgeries. "I'm not anymore, but I was," she said. "Chronic pain can do a number on you," she said at the time.

In 2007, McKibbin released her debut album 'Unleashed' and the following year she released a Christmas album. She released the EP 'Psychotrip' with Love Stricken Demise in 2012.

@realnikkimckibbin was a fiery, funny lady who could sing the Hell out of a rock song with the same kind of ease and command she lovingly used to cut you with her twangy Southern wit. â£ â£ Even in our 20â€™s when we were on American Idol together I could tell that sheâ€™d had a challenging life, and that not that many people had been kind to her along the way...â£ â£ ...but Iâ€™ll never forget the day that her idol, Stevie Nicks, sent her flowers with a card that said â€œYou are the Gypsy that I was...â€. Nikki was on cloud nine and the joy and excitement that radiated from her was infectious. After the kind of emotional beating she took at the hands of the masses, she deserved to feel good about herself, even for a little while. â£ â£ Rest well, â€œGypsyâ€...and thank you for the laughter, merciless teasing, strength, vulnerability, love and friendship you showed me during our time together in the spotlight. #rip #americanidol

