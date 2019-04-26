Nikki Bella is playing the field. The former WWE superstar opened up about her casual relationship with Artem Chigvintsev in the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast. Nikki was in all praise for her man.

Nikki is proving to the world that she is surely moving on from former beau John Cena. Even though the progress may be slow, there certainly is progress. Reportedly Nikki gushed about her former Dancing with the Stars pro partner Artem Chigvintsev in the latest episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast, which she co-hosts with her twin sister, Brie Bella, and she admitted that although they're not in a committed relationship, she's enjoying what they have together, and sees him as an incredible man.

"He's an amazing cook, he's an amazing lover," she said about 36-year-old Artem in the episode. "He does work around the house." She also commented on his fit body and admitted she thinks he has "great legs".

She went on to say that one time she had to borrow sweatpants from Artem and she almost set them on fire, because they were baggy on him but felt like skinny jeans on her.

Nikki Bella and John Cena split last year after a tumultuous relationship. The pair called off their engagement even. Nikki had previously revealed that John was a part of her life and she still spoke about her dates with him. The couple was together for six years before they split.

However, it looks like Nikki has finally found someone. Even if it is causal for now, Nikki does seem that she is truly moving on from John Cena.