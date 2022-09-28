Nikhilesh Menariya Explains How To Stand Out From Your Competitors As A Digital Entrepreneur

The business world has been in turmoil since the outbreak of the pandemic. Many companies closed during this time because people were unable to go outside and these businesses did not have an online presence. For the majority of businesses, this resulted in a serious setback. However, the pandemic also gave birth to several digital entrepreneurs. These entrepreneurs are becoming prevalent because of the new opportunities, untapped markets, effortless consumer access, and work flexibility.

As the number of these entrepreneurs has increased, so has the competition. Today, there are many entrepreneurs on the internet who provide similar services. Therefore, differentiating oneself from competitors becomes crucial if one wants to turn a profit. So, if you are a budding digital entrepreneur who wants to stand out, improve visibility, and build reputation and credibility or you are someone who wants to grow their brand so that you can reach your potential clients, Nikhilesh Menariya has shared his tips on how to emerge from the crowd of the lookalikes.

Nikhilesh's Top Three Tips

Tick Tigers' co-founder, Nikhilesh, is a digital entrepreneur who knew from the start that he wanted to make a name for himself in the digital world. He never wanted to work for a corporation and was always drawn to entrepreneurial roles. After finishing his bachelor's degree in computer applications, he entered the world of marketing and learned everything he could about digital marketing. That was a turning point in Nikhilesh's life. He started his first online influencer marketing agency for e-commerce businesses before moving on to his second venture, a lead generation & appointment setting agency for international companies.

After working with over a hundred digital entrepreneurs over several years, Nikhilesh has distilled a few things that distinguish one brand from its competitors. The first tip that he offers is to incorporate PR strategies in your marketing plan. Receiving third-party endorsements through influencers, articles, and editorials boost your credibility and authority. Thus, differentiating you from your competitors.

Staying up-to-date with the latest trends is another way to get an edge over the competition, according to Nikhilesh Menariya. Keep up with what's going on in your industry and always be willing to learn something new. Nikhilesh Menariya recommends following industry leaders in your niche, signing up for newsletters, and watching related YouTube videos to accomplish this.

Nikhilesh's third and final tip is to share content that highlights your expertise. Begin by sharing your genuine opinions and learnings with your audience. You shine through among your competitors by sharing your experiences, mistakes, and solutions to problems.

Nikhilesh suggests that being consistent in your efforts is a must. You must be willing to show up every day as an entrepreneur.

What Change Can You Expect?

The PR expert, Nikhilesh Menariya, has worked with over 100 individuals and businesses, including digital entrepreneurs and web3 projects, and has assisted his clients to grow their businesses and revenues with his PR techniques. His aid has led to increased visibility of these entrepreneurs, as well as a boost in their authority and credibility. Since then, Nikhilesh has been motivated to spread his unbeatable PR strategies to more entrepreneurs and individuals worldwide.

Nikhilesh emphasizes that you cannot create a distinct brand with just one or two techniques. You need a working system, from being aware of the latest technology to learning about new digital marketing trends to adding PR techniques. Being a people person is also required for developing an outstanding brand. It is especially important to network with the right people who will motivate you to be your best self in the world.