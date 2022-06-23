Niece Waidhofer: Instagram Model With 4.3 Million Followers Dies By Suicide After Long Fight With Mental Illness

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer, who boasts of 4.3 million followers, has died by suicide at the age of 31. The influencer took her own life in Houston, Texas, after a long fight with mental illness.

The model is known to support her fans during their mental challenges. Waidhofer's family revealed that the influencer was very open with her followers about her struggles, even wanting to help followers who also suffered.

'Peace From Niece' To Be Established

The family is also told that an organization will be established in remembrance of the influencer's death. The organization named "Peace from Niece" will provide grants in mental illness research and help in the mental health awareness program.

Her family also revealed that Niece took pride that she wrote all her posts herself and most of her photos were shot without a professional photographer.

As for the circumstances surrounding her death, law enforcement sources tell us they got a call from a concerned family member last month to check on Niece at her Houston-area residence ... and that's when she was discovered, according to TMZ.

Previously, Waidhofer deleted nearly all of his posts from Instagram, leaving only three posts on her Instagram handle. The action alarmed her admirers who were aware m that she was battling mental illness.

Her family also revealed that Waidhofer was generous, intellectual, and challenging.

"She was lovely and kind. She was sensitive and hilarious. She was creative and talented. We take comfort in the knowledge that she has been reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved Puff; that she is now free to be herself; and that she is finally at peace," her family said, according to Fox3 Now.