Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne has left fans amazed with her sultry look in her latest social media post. The modelling sensation has shared a picture of herself in which she is seen wearing an attractive black bodycon dress looking amazing. It appears that the diva posed for the snap in her bedroom while she striking a sultry gaze. Her geolocation reveals that the picture was shot in Brisbane, Queensland. The photo has grabbed the attention of millions of fans online. Nicole has often made fans drool on Instagram with her sexy photos and videos.

The photo has garnered more than 25,000 likes and views within a short period. Several fans flooded the comment section with messages admiring her hotness on social media pictures. Nicole knows how to steal the limelight on social media and it seems she is a pro when it comes to making heads turn. The Australian model loves flaunting her curves through pictures on the internet platform. Earlier, in one of her sexy Insta updates, Nicole was seen enjoying a picnic by the beach. The diva, who has already won millions of hearts with her sultry looks worldwide, shared the captivating photo setting the internet on fire.

Her latest social media post has left little to the imagination of her fans. Nicole has left pulses racing with her smoking hot looks almost every time she posts an update on social media. In her latest photo, she is seen flaunting her toned thighs while she sits on the floor to ace the sexy pose near her bed covered with silk sheets. Nicole has made a mark in the modelling industry and has created a huge fan base of 1.4 million.

Check out the latest pic of the diva here: