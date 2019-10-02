Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shared an adorable selfie together on the country music star's social media accounts on Monday from their Italy vacation. The photo comes amid false rumours that the couple is going through marriage troubles.

In the photo from Italy, Kidman is seen affectionately cupping her husband's face in her hands while Urban took the selfie.

"Sunset in Firenze—— ... with my love. - KU," the country singer captioned the photo. Urban also shared another photo of the sun setting from their romantic getaway.

Last week, the two appeared at the Global Ocean Gala in Monaco and looked a little distant from each other, giving rise to speculation that there may be trouble in paradise.

A new rumour also surfaced stating that Kidman was not in a good place emotionally as she feared the trouble in her marriage. The tabloid report spreading the rumour also claimed that she feels "deserted" in her personal life and that she is "panicking" about losing her husband.

However, these claims are completely untrue as the couple is totally in love and there is no marriage trouble. Gossip Cop also debunked this rumor.

Kidman and Urban married in Sydney in June 2006 and share two kids together Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, eight. The "Big Little Lies" actress, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, has two adult children from the marriage -- daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24.

In June this year, Kidman and Urban celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary and the country music star shared a travel photo of his wife at the time.

"Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx - KU‬," he captioned the picture.

Kidman also shared a photo of Urban sweetly kissing her on the forehead. "...love Happy Anniversary Baby," she wrote.