Nicki Minaj is a married woman! The female rapper can finally refer to boyfriend Kenneth Perry as her "husband" now without any confusion as the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony and made the announcement on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, October 21, the 'Super Bass' rapper posted a video clip that showed matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs along with two black and white baseball caps that had the words "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front.

Giving away as little information from their big day as possible, the rapper captioned the short video, " Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19", which hints at the formal date on which the couple made their union official.

It was back in August this year that Minaj had revealed that she would be married in "about 80 days", and that the 36-year-old rapper had already put in the application for a marriage license. "We still had to pick it up and I was travelling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again," she explained.

The rapper continued, "From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days." Even though the couple filed for an official license, Minaj still had her musical priorities to sort out.

"I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now," she said at the time. "We'll do the big wedding later." She then went on to gush about her boyfriend, saying: "I'm very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy."

Minaj and Perry have been seeing each other since 2018, and the couple made their relationship Instagram-official in the month of December last year.

"He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW," she captioned a series of pictures where the rapper and Perry could be seen laughing together at her birthday party. She also accompanied the pictures with a video of her grinding up on him.