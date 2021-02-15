Nick Ponte, a Hawaiian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Nick Ponte Marketing, works around the clock to drive more traffic, leads, and sales to his customer's online platforms. He achieves this through a plethora of different proven strategies; however, when one of his clients needs to drive businesses right away, he personally recommends the use of PPC advertising.

Pay Per Click or PPC advertising is used by both small local businesses and international corporations alike to increase incoming traffic to their website. The advertisements are strategically placed on the first page of search engines like Google and Bing for certain keywords and search terms that the Nick Ponte Marketing team has researched to give the greatest ROI for low cost per click.

With PPC advertising, your ad-spend budget is based on every time someone clicks on the online advertisements. Nick Ponte's team specializes in not only giving you the lowest amount of cost per click through the keywords they target but also optimizes the ad copy itself to entice pre-qualified leads to converting once on their client's website.

In just the first few months of working with Nick Ponte Marketing, customers start seeing results, receiving multiple reservations, purchases, and conversions as a result of this marketing strategy. With the help of Nick Ponte Marketing's cutting edge digital marketing software and the dedicated experts that make up his team, clients increase their bottom line.

As a result of being able to adjust and adapt to an increasingly volatile world, the work done by the teams at Nick Ponte Marketing has been recognized recently by the top analysts of the country. Collectively, Forbes, business.com, and YEC have accredited the skills of Nick Ponte and the commitment to excellence which makes his agency one of the best in the industry. Most recently, Ponte was recognized as one of Pacific Business News' 2020 top 50 Hawaiian Business Leaders.