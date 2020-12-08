History is brimming with stories of struggle, versatility, and fearlessness. Customarily, we are looking over our feed and we land on a motivational video conferring information concerning why we ought to never surrender and how to stay centered towards what we need. Nick Mocuta exemplifies strength, hard work, and determination.

At 21 years of age, Mocuta moved to the United States of America with only 500 dollars in hand. He lost one-fifth of it to his first cab ride in the city of Los Angeles. He spent his starting days saving every single penny and sleeping on benches in public parks.

In the wake of collecting average savings by doing low wage work, Mocuta leased an apartment. His interest in Real Estate was developing at this point in time. Subsequent to learning and exploring more about it, Mocuta chose to get his Real Estate Broker License. He worked in this industry for some time until acknowledging there was something he was inclined towards significantly more than Real Estate; it was e-Commerce.

In the e-Commerce industry, Nick started selling on Amazon through its service Amazon FBA (Fulfilment by Amazon). It lets sellers pick their ideal item which at that point gets put away at Amazon distribution centers and sent whenever it has been ordered. To survive in this industry one needs to hone their marketing and decision-making skills. You need to be a risk-taker to choose products that will result in profits and negotiate well to list the product for customers to buy.

He developed those skills through repeated trial and error and now, through his program, offers a white-glove service where every need of his client is considered. From hunting profitable items to listing them down, Nick makes certain his client gets a stress-free experience so he handles it all by himself. He is known for the quality of service he provides. His story is truly an inspiration for entrepreneurs who want to achieve financial freedom.