Nick Jonas to Host Invite-Only Album Listening Session in Singapore Ahead of 'Sunday Best' Release

American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas will be releasing his new solo album, Sunday Best, on February 6, but a select group of fans in Singapore will get an early listen before its global launch.

The Jonas Brothers member is set to be in Singapore next week for a private listening session on January 21 at 4 pm. The invite-only event will take place at the House of Tan Yeok Nee, with tickets available exclusively through a contest organised by Universal Music Singapore.

To qualify for the contest, fans must pre-save Sunday Best and answer a question related to the album via the contest link shared in Universal Music Singapore's Instagram post. The contest is open only to Singapore residents and will close on January 16 at 11.59 pm. Winners will be notified through email or WhatsApp.

The listening session will be held at the House of Tan Yeok Nee, a 19th-century Teochew mansion and the last remaining grand courtyard-style mansion of its kind in Singapore. The heritage building reopened to the public in November 2025 after nearly four years of restoration.

Sunday Best marks Nick Jonas' first solo album in almost five years, following the release of Spaceman in 2021. The project was first announced during his intimate Sunday Best Brunch show at his family-owned restaurant in November 2025.

The upcoming album features 11 tracks and will be released worldwide on February 6. Its latest single, Gut Punch, is already available on streaming platforms.