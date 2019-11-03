American singer Nick Jonas spoke his mind about being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and revealed the experience was lonely and isolating. He's been suffering from the condition for 14 years and stated that he always thinks about his blood sugar and insulin needs. The 27-year-old American singer-songwriter stated that managing an invisible illness is a big task and can get you down at times, which he personally suffered through all these years.

To combat it and also help other patients who are suffering, Jonas co-founded Beyond Type 1. The non-profit organization spreads awareness about the illness and help many patients overcome it.

In an emotional post on Instagram that touched a million hearts, Nick poured his heart out by saying, ''14 years ago this month I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. This experience has shaped how I approach my health - working out, eating well, and always thinking about my blood sugar and insulin needs. You can't always see what goes into managing an invisible illness, and Type 1 diabetes can feel lonely and isolating.''

The singer-songwriter spoke about Beyond Type 1 as well and said, ''That's why I co-founded @BeyondType1 in 2015, to make sure no one feels alone with this diagnosis and to share how you can thrive with Type 1 diabetes. November is Diabetes Awareness Month - join us at Beyond Type 1 by sharing how diabetes has impacted your life using #TheDropSpotted. I'm so grateful to my fans for your support and kindness!''

The singer has been vocal about his illness and in many interviews, he had previously said that he lost a lot of weight due to the illness and there were times that he feared for his life. ''Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic,'' he said.

Type 1 diabetes is common among children and teenagers who were born with the condition, including Nick who was diagnosed at a young age of 13. The condition occurs when the human body doesn't produce enough insulin, which is key to regulating sugar levels and metabolism.