Nicholas Flathau Paved his Own Path in the Jewelry Industry and is Changing the Game with Flawless Diamonds Co.

There is no request that Flawless Diamonds Co. is daunted by. Any order, no matter how intricate it may be, Flawless Diamonds Co. and founder Nicholas Flathau are pleased to turn it into the most eye-catching, iciest piece of jewelry. "The most rewarding part is educating the clients on what they are getting within their piece and building those relationships for long-term business and also bringing their imagination to life," Flathau states. A highly respected custom jeweler, Flawless Diamonds Co. is recognized across the country and is looking to expand. However, this was not always the dream for Nicholas Flathau.

Born in Chicago, Flathau's family lived under the poverty line for his entire youth. When he turned 17, he left the city and began life on his own. For the next five years, Flathau relocated on a regular basis, moving to whatever city he could find a job in.After going to school and working in a nursing home for two years, Flathau didn't feel that this career would give him the joy or satisfaction we are all searching for in life. Dropping out of school with his back to the wall, Flathau decided to take a leap of faith and became a franchisee with AT&T.

After opening the store in 2017, the rookie entrepreneur found almost immediate success. By 2018, he had made his first million dollars but still didn't feel passionate towards or rewarded by his work. Along with the success Flathau had created for himself, came a taste for the finer things in life, specifically, custom jewelry. Developing a friendship with a local jeweler in Dallas, Flathau began collecting jewelry and learning more and more about the business with each piece he bought. After asking the jeweler to mentor him, Flathau's appreciation for craftsmanship grew exponentially. In no time, he was designing pieces himself and realized this was his calling.

By 2019, Flathau and his new company, Flawless Diamonds Co., were creating custom pieces of jewelry for high-profile clients like NLE Choppa, Lil Reese, and Lil Zay Osama. After years of struggling to find his passion, the success still didn't come easy for Flathau. "You must be willing to stay hungry and never be satisfied," he advises. "You must be willing to put in the time and willing to sacrifice a social life with friends and family."

Being able to bring the vision of his customers to life has been extremely rewarding for Flathau, but he feels a greater reward in providing for his family and giving back to his local community. Such great success has led to larger aspirations for the Chicago entrepreneur. "I see Flawless Diamonds and myself being in every major city around the country and being a force in the jewelry game."

Learn more about Nicholas Flathau and the detailed custom jewelry work being done at Flawless Diamonds Co. by following them on Instagram and visiting their website.