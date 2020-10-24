The NHS will not be able to cope if the coronavirus or COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the present rate, a scientist gave a warning. Professor Neil Ferguson who modeling led to the lockdown in March stated that while infection in the 18 to 21 years old people was decreasing, they were rising in other age groups.

He also made a prediction that people are going to die if the household mix over Christmas although he believes that the impact will be limited if it was for one or two days. "Unfortunately, in every other age group case numbers continue to rise at about the same rate they were. There are little hints of slowing, for instance in the North East of England, but we are not seeing the sort of slowing that we really need to to get on top of this," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today.

COVID-19 and NHS

"It is a worrying situation. We now have 8,000 people in the hospital with Covid. That is about a third of the level we were at the peak of the pandemic in March. If the rate of growth continues as it is, it means that in a month's time we will be above that peak level in March and that is probably unsustainable," he added.

Ferguson mentioned that it is going to be a very crucial time. The health system is not going to be able to cope with the rate of growth for much longer. He said that it will be a 'political judgment' whether the restrictions on the mixing during Christmas should be relaxed.

He said that it risks few transmission and there are going to be consequences, people will die of getting infected on that day. The warning of the professor comes after over 100,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus in a week. The weekly statistics from the part-privatized NHS Test and Trace system show that 101,494 people tested positive at least once in the week till October 14.

There is a 12 percent rise in the previous week and is the highest since Test and Trace that got launched at the end of May. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting over 42,1 million people worldwide.