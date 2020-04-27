Doctors in the UK are being alerted by the NHS to the rapid rise in the number of children with coronavirus-related conditions being seen in hospitals. There is a Covid-19 related inflammatory syndrome being seen among the children in the UK.

The Paediatric Intensive Care Society on Sunday, April 26, evening received the alert from NHS England which said that children of all ages have been seen with "multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London" and other parts of the UK. They also mentioned that "that there may be another, as yet unidentified, an infectious pathogen associated with these cases".

The number of children infected is unknown but the condition is seen to be a rare complication. This is seen in children who tested positive for the coronavirus and children who have not been tested for the disease.

Similar conditions as coronavirus

The condition showed the characteristics of Covid-19. The alert said that it also shares similarity with toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki Disease, which causes the blood vessels to become inflamed and swollen. The NHS alert noted that abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms were a common feature. Doctors have been alerted so that people with these conditions can be referred immediately.

The children have not been badly infected by the coronavirus. Even during super-spreader events cases where children were infected were comparatively less.

The diagnosis was complicated because some of the children also tested negative for the coronavirus. There is need for more clarity as the situation has not been addressed by officials which have led to the rumours that the new symptom might be fake. But according to the Daily Mail, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has confirmed that it is true.

Organisations have not posted anything related to the symptom on the websites making medical professionals question the legitimacy of the alert.

According to the NHS memo to the doctors, the cases started to appear around three weeks ago. At least nine people under the age of 19 have died because of the coronavirus.