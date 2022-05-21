NFT Investor and Collector, tropoFarmer, Shares His Insights about the Future of NFTs

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been having a moment in the crypto world. Often used to represent unique digital assets like art, music, or even tweets, NFTs have been praised for their ability to help creators monetize their work and build a community around their creations.

While the concept of an NFT might seem simple enough, the technology and community behind it are anything but. tropoFarmer knows this all too well, having been an active participant in the fascinating worlds of NFT Twitter and Discord. They are using these two platforms; tropofarmer shares his insights on what it are like to be an NFT investor and collector and what the future of NFTs might hold.

The beginning of tropoFarmer's NFT journey

tropoFarmer had been following the crypto world for a few years, with a particular interest in the idea of digital assets and how they could be used to represent real-world value. He first heard about NFTs when somebody mentioned them in a crypto chat room, and he got immediately hooked. The idea that there could be unique, digital assets that could be traded and sold like traditional ones proved intriguing and irresistible for tropoFarmer.

Building a large Twitter following

Today, tropoFarmer is one of the most well-known figures on NFT Twitter, but it didn't happen overnight. He started by following many people who were already talking about NFTs and then started engaging with their tweets. He also started retweeting and commenting on NFT-related news articles. tropoFarmer believes that it's essential to be active and engaged in the community if you want to build a following.

His NFT journey took an exciting turn when he became an adviser for different NFT projects. This surprised tropoFarmer, who had no plans to become an adviser when he first came into the space. However, his research skills and uncanny ability to hook his target audience made him a valuable asset to NFT projects.

"I think the future of NFTs is very bright. I think we're just scratching the surface of what's possible with NFTs, and I believe they will become increasingly popular in the coming years. I think NFTs have the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with digital content, and I'm very excited to see what the future holds for this technology.

Perhaps more importantly, the community behind NFTs is just as decentralized as the technology itself. From developers building the infrastructure to artists creating and selling works, the ecosystem comprises a diverse group of individuals with a common interest in using blockchain technology to create something new and innovative. This community has been instrumental in driving adoption of NFTs, with popular platforms like OpenSea and Rarible seeing tremendous growth in the past couple of years."

NFTs have the potential to upend the way we think about digital ownership. By allowing for the creation of unique, immutable assets, NFTs could one day become the standard for how we collect, trade, and sell digital goods. With the help of the NFT community, that future may not be too far off.