Tom Brady is playing his cards very close to his chest with regards to his upcoming free agency decision with the legendary quarterback not even willing to tell his close friends which way he is leaning. The 6-time Super Bowl champion will enter free agency for the first time in his career in March if he chooses not to re-sign with the New England Patriots.

The 42-year-old signal caller has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots but has indicated that he intends to embrace free agency next month and go through the process before deciding on his future. Brady has refused to speak about it and even close friends like actor Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have also not been able to illicit an answer from the quarterback.

The Oscar winning actor appeared on ESPN's 'Get Up' and revealed that their questions with regards to whether Brady will remain with Belichick and the Patriots got just a single emoji answer from the quarterback – a shrugging emoji. Brady has continued to be cryptic every time questions have been raised about his future.

Affleck went on to praise Brady during his appearance labelling him the 'greatest footballer to ever play the game' and while he wants the quarterback to remain in Boston – he admits that Brady wanting to play for another franchise or sign a big money contract will not reflect badly on his legacy.

Brady open to Patriots stay

According to multiple reports, via USA Today, Brady is said to be open to returning to the Patriots next season but is keen for them to invest in new players after they failed to reach the Conference championship game for the first time in nine seasons in 2019. Julian Edelman could not carry the offense in a season where they did not have mainstay in the tight end position, while also not having an added quality wide receiver.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is certain to see what other teams are willing to offer in terms of a contract and supporting cast before deciding on his future. Brady will be free to talk to the 31 NFL teams from March 16 while being able to sign with a new team from March 18.