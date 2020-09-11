Good news for the football fans in the US as the NFL is back. The first week of the 2020 NFL season is finally here. This year's NFL is full of storylines, intense matchups, more interesting due to the lack of the preseason matches for the teams due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.

The event started with the first episode of 'Thursday Night Football' as the Houston Texans faced the Kansas City Chiefs in a fixture which the Chiefs won 34-20. But that fixture was just the beginning of the event as the best game of the opening week is going to be played on Sunday afternoon between the Buccaneers and the Saints as both featured in the top five of the Sporting News' NFL Power Rankings.

It is going to be the first time in the career of Tom Brady that he will play for another team other than New England. It will be interesting to see if he scores in the first fixture in Tampa.

NFL Week 1 Fixtures, Where to Watch

Other important matches include the highly anticipated debut of the quarterbacks' Cam Newton in New England, Teddy Bridgewater in Carolina, and Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. It will be an intense and exciting first week of the season as the teams will want to make a good start and get along throughout the season. Here is all you need to know about the Week 1 of NFL, including the schedule dates and the TV channels along with the streaming platforms, as reported by the Sportingnews.com.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel Eagles at Washington 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Dolphins at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Packers at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Colts at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bears at Lions 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Panthers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Bills 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Browns at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Seahawks at Falcons 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chargers at Bengals 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cardinals at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Buccaneers at Saints 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cowboys at Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 14

Game Time (ET) TV channel Steelers at Giants 7:10 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Titans at Broncos 10:20 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

The fans are going to be treated to a lot of excitement in the first weekend. NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' crew is also broadcasting the Cowboys vs Rams match on Sunday night. NBC is going to stream all the SNF games live online for the 2020 season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.