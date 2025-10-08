'Next-Gen' Driving Centre to Rise in Choa Chu Kang as Bukit Batok Facility Shuts by 2030

The Bukit Batok Driving Center will close by December 2030 and be replaced by a multi-story "next-generation driving center."

The Urban Redevelopment Authority and Singapore Police Force announced in a news release on Wednesday, October 8, that the current center will be gradually demolished as part of plans to redevelop the area for new residential developments.

The construction of the new center, which will serve individuals learning to drive vehicles of all classes, began on Wednesday with the opening of a public tender for a site of about 12,889 square meters located along Lorong Bistari. The site will be leased for 30 years.

The winning bidder will realign Lorong Bistari, which is currently an access road on the western edge of Choa Chu Kang town, to accommodate the future driving center.

The closest Yew Tee MRT station will take you to the new driving center. According to URA and the police, its multi-story design will maximize land use while offering extensive training facilities to better satisfy the rising demand for driver's licenses.

Simulator technology, training and testing circuits, and intelligent driving circuits that use cutting-edge sensor technology and real-time monitoring systems to gauge learners' proficiency are a few examples of the advanced training technologies and facilities for training and testing.

In order to facilitate circuit assessment for all driving license classes, there will be a minimum of two intelligent driving circuits. Additionally, there will be a minimum of two nursery circuits to accommodate learners of both cars and motorcycles.

In order to support the Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC), the new facility will also be equipped with Class 4 and Class 5 training and testing capabilities.

The only facility currently offering heavy-vehicle license training is the SSDC in Woodlands.

ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi is another driving school for novice drivers that serves the eastern area.

According to the authorities, a maximum gross floor area of 72,500 square meters can be developed for driving circuits and other associated facilities on the land parcel along Lorong Bistari for the new driving center in the western region.

The tender will end on January 15, 2026, at 12 pm.