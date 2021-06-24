News Anchor Interrupts His own Broadcast on Live TV, Complains He Has Not Received His Salary

After reading the news of the world on live television, a news anchor gave out in what can be termed as a 'heartbreaking news' about his professional life as he complained on his show that he and his colleagues have not been paid their salaries by the broadcasting channel.

News anchor Kabinda Kalimina, who read the news during the KBN TV program, which is broadcast in Zambia, stirred a hornet's nest with his claim of not being paid by the channel. Several users took to Twitter demanding the KBN pay its employees and not make journalists work for free.

During the show, Kalimina read the news bulletin normally with his usual roundup of the things happening around the world and during the end deviated from the news to make the complaint about his salary.

''Away from the news, ladies and gentleman, we are human beings. We have to get paid,'' he said after taking a pause and a deep breath and continued, ''Unfortunately, on KBN we haven't been paid. Sharon and everyone else hasn't been paid, including myself. We have to get paid,'' he said referencing his colleagues.

Also, as soon after Kalimina made the claims, the live feed immediately got cut off and his opening montage was shown where he is seen reading the news normally.

CEO Of KBN News Says The News Anchor Was Drunk

Kennedy K Mambwe, the CEO of KBN TV, was furious with Kabinda Kalimina's behaviour and took to Facebook claiming that the news anchor was drunk and displayed unprofessionalism during the news hour. Mambwe revealed that the organization is launching an internal investigation about the matter and called him a ''part-time presenter'' who went on ''air unabated''.

''As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin last night," he said.

The CEO also wrote that the company will take disciplinary action against the anchor for his stunt on live television. ''As management, we are carrying out investigations to determine how a drunken part-time presenter found himself on air unabated, and disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who may have been party to the scheme,'' his post read on Facebook.

However, news anchor Kalimina denied that he was drunk during the telecast and said that he hosted three different shows on the same day and hit out at the channel for making things up to hide their failures. ''Yes I did that on live TV, just because most journalists are scared to speak out doesn't mean journalists shouldn't speak out," he wrote on Facebook.