Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's personal life is again in question as there are reports that suggest even though the Canadian pop star is seeking therapy for depression, he is reportedly scared that he did not get a prenup before marrying his model girlfriend.

Millions of Justin Bieber fans were left in shock after the "Sorry" singer broke up with Selena Gomez and decided to marry Hailey Baldwin. As per earlier reports, Justin and Hailey secretly got married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and are planning to throw a grand party in March for their close family and friends.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding list was also revealed in the past but as of now, there is no word of confirmation about it.

According to recent updates, the acclaimed singer is reportedly seeking therapy for depression, trust issues, and anxiety. In the midst of all this tension, his wife, Hailey Baldwin, is standing by his side and is giving her full support. There were several speculations that Hailey might leave Justin over his depression but an alleged source revealed to Us Weekly that Justin has huge support from his wife Hailey.

The insider stated that "Hailey is not going to leave Justin and he won't leave her either," while adding that Hailey has been supportive of Justin as he is trying to get better.

It was earlier reported that the 24-year-old Justin Bieber is going to therapy because of several trust related issues. As per the source, the "Baby" singer is afraid that there are few people in his life who are apparently using him and some has allegedly stolen his music beats.

At the same time, as per the source, Justin Bieber has reportedly "brought up that he's scared he doesn't have a prenup" because he and his wife Hailey have some issues but are committed towards their relationship. Hailey Baldwin herself talked about her marriage with Justin Bieber in an earlier interview with Vogue. During her candid conversation, she stated that "marriage is very hard."

As of now, the "Never Say Never" singer is focusing on his personal life that includes his health and his wife, Hailey Baldwin.