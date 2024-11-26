Newcastle vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

The 12th round of the Premier League is set to wrap up with a thrilling fixture, as Newcastle United face West Ham United in what has historically been a high-scoring affair. Remarkably, nine of their last ten meetings have seen both teams find the net, with a total of 43 goals scored across those games.

Newcastle United go into the game on the back of two successive win and will aim to carry their momentum forward with another solid performance at St. James' Park on Monday, November 25. With their sights set on securing European qualification, Newcastle will be determined to capitalize on opportunities like this to strengthen their campaign.

Newcastle Aim for Another Win

Newcastle United currently sit ninth in the Premier League table and can ill afford any slip-ups at this stage of the season. The Magpies boast an impressive record against West Ham, having gone unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 encounters with the London side. The question remains whether Newcastle can maintain their strong form in this fixture.

On the other hand, West Ham's visit to St. James' Park is being viewed as a critical test for Julen Lopetegui, with speculation swirling about his future as manager. After receiving solid backing during the summer transfer window, with the club spending $160 million on ten new players, expectations were high.

However, three months into the season, significant progress remains elusive. Lopetegui is still experimenting with tactics and lineups, which has left the team struggling to find its rhythm or a clear identity.

While the recent international break seemed like an opportune moment for managerial changes, the club chose to stick with Lopetegui, indicating their continued faith in him. However, if the Hammers fail to improve in December, with matches against Leicester, Wolverhampton, and Bournemouth on the horizon, the club's management may be forced to reconsider their position on the Spanish coach.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle and West Ham will be played at the St James' Park, Newcastle, on Monday, November 25, at 8 PM BST (local time), 3 pm ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 26).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs West Ham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Newcastle vs West Ham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.