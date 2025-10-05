Newcastle vs Nottingham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will both be looking to bounce back to form in the Premier League when the two teams meet at St. James' Park on Sunday. The international break is just around the corner, bringing Gameweek 7 of the 2025/26 Premier League season to a close on Sunday.

The day's action will kick off with four matches being played at the same time, including Newcastle United's match with Nottingham Forest at St. James' Park. Newcastle had been hoping for a better start to the new season. However, their campaign got off to a slow start as talks around Alexander Isak's transfer saga dominated most of the summer.

Big Match for Both

Despite that, the Magpies are beginning to find their rhythm, though they've only managed one win from their six league games so far. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest's situation looks even more troubling.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has struggled to inspire his team since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo, failing to secure a win in his first six matches in charge. If things don't improve soon, the Tricky Trees could find themselves caught up in a relegation fight.

In the same fixture last season, Newcastle United pulled off a thrilling comeback, reversing a one-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 4-3, with Alexander Isak netting the decisive winner.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will be played at St. James Park, Newcastle, England, on Sunday, October 5, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Nottingham Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Nottingham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.