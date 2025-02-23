Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest: Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they meet at St. James' Park on Sunday. Gameweek 26 of the Premier League season will end on Sunday, with Newcastle hosting Nottingham Forest at St. James' Park, followed by the highly anticipated showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad.

Both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have been among the standout teams this season. However, recent weeks have seen them struggle, with each side managing just two wins in their last five matches. Nottingham Forest suffered an unexpected 2-1 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage last week, tightening the competition for a top-four finish.

Both Teams Desperate for Wins

Meanwhile, Newcastle United endured a heavy 4-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad, slipping to seventh place in the standings. In the previous meeting between these two teams, Newcastle United staged a comeback from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory at the City Ground.

Eddie Howe has no fresh injury setbacks affecting his preparations for the upcoming match. However, the Newcastle United manager will be without three first-team players for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest.

Similar to his Newcastle United counterpart, Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh concerns ahead of Nottingham Forest's visit to St. James' Park. However, he will be missing two first-team players for Sunday's match.

Carlos Miguel remains out with a hamstring injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi is still recovering from a broken nose and needs more time to heal. Neither player is expected to return to action in the near future.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will be played at St James' Park, Nottingham, on Sunday, February 23, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.