Newcastle vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United will be aiming to extend their impressive winning streak as they host Manchester United at St. James' Park on Sunday. Matchday 32 of the 2024/25 Premier League season continues with several games lined up, ending with the high-profile clash between Newcastle and Manchester United — the standout fixture of the weekend.

The Magpies have hit top form once again this season, as they push to solidify their status as a UEFA Champions League regular from England. Currently sitting sixth in the table, Newcastle remain strong contenders for a top-five finish, especially with a game in hand and are expected to give Manchester United a tough fight on Sunday evening.

Electrifying Contest Expected

Eddie Howe's side come into this encounter on the back of four straight wins, a run that also includes their EFL Cup final win over Liverpool. Manchester United have had a turbulent 2024/25 season, marked by managerial changes and uneven displays on the pitch.

Their inconsistency has shown in recent results, as Ruben Amorim's side has gone three games without a win, despite suffering just one loss in their last ten matches during regular time.

Earlier this season, in the reverse fixture between the two teams, Manchester United were outplayed at Old Trafford, falling 2-0 to Newcastle United. Goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton sealed a comfortable win for the visitors on that occasion.

Eddie Howe has received encouraging news regarding his squad ahead of the upcoming clash. However, the Newcastle United boss will still be without four key first-team players for Sunday's match against Manchester United.

Anthony Gordon is nearing a return from a hip injury, having rejoined training sessions. On the other hand, there have been concerns over Alexander Isak's availability due to ongoing groin issues, but the Swedish striker is expected to be fit and ready for action. Joe Willock will miss out as he remains under concussion protocols, while Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Hall (foot), and Sven Botman (knee) are also sidelined.

Similarly, Ruben Amorim doesn't have any fresh injury setbacks ahead of Manchester United's visit to St. James' Park. However, the Red Devils will still be without six senior players on Sunday. Amad Diallo is the most prominent absentee with an ankle problem. He joins Matthijs de Ligt (foot), Jonny Evans (back), Ayden Heaven (foot), and Lisandro Martinez (knee) on the injury list.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United will be played at St. James park, Newcastle, England, on Sunday, April 13, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs Manchester United Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Newcastle vs Manchester United Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Manchester United Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Manchester United Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Manchester United Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.