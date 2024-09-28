Newcastle vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will face what is expected to be a fired-up Newcastle United in a likely top-four showdown to kick off Week 6 of the 2024-25 Premier League season at St. James' Park. Newcastle United is only three points behind league leaders Manchester City, with just one loss in the league so far.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's side remains undefeated, having dropped only two points in last week's exciting draw against Arsenal. Newcastle will aim to match the Cityzens' point total on the day, while the visitors will be looking for another away win to better their lead at the top by three points as the weekend begins.

Big Match Ahead

Newcastle United started the 2024/25 season in solid form, despite not dominating their opponents during an initial five-game unbeaten streak. The Magpies managed to avoid defeat in four of their first five matches. However, their lackluster performances caught up with them last week, as Fulham secured a comfortable 3-1 win at Craven Cottage.

That loss dropped Eddie Howe's side to sixth in the standings. Meanwhile, Manchester City have been dominant for most of the early 2024/25 campaign, currently leading the Premier League after dropping points only once in five matches.

That lone setback took place last weekend when City salvaged a 2-2 draw against a ten-man Arsenal with a late goal, as the Gunners defended deep for much of the second half. Pep Guardiola's team then followed that up with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Watford in the EFL Cup third round.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, September 28 at the at the St. James Park, Newcastle, at 12:30 PM BST (local time), 7:30 AM ET and 5 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Newcastle vs Manchester City League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Newcastle vs Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.