Newcastle vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United will host Liverpool at St. James' Park on Wednesday, aiming to bounce back and get their season back on track. The Magpies have not won their last two Premier League matches and are in desperate need of a win against Liverpool. With aspirations of securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League this season, they can't afford to continue losing points.

Currently, Newcastle is in the 11th place in the Premier League standings and will be under pressure from their home supporters to deliver a strong performance. In contrast, Liverpool are in outstanding form, arriving at this match on the back of six straight wins across all competitions.

Liverpool on a High

As it currently stands, Liverpool sits atop the league standings, nine points ahead of their closest competitors, and will seek to extend their margin over the teams below them further. The Reds have performed well in their encounters against Newcastle United in the past and it will be captivating to see whether they can replicate such performance during the course of this particular encounter.

Newcastle United has Emil Krafth out due to a shoulder injury while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are also expected to be out due to knee injuries. The Magpies are likely to adopt a 4-3-3 formation with Nick Pope playing in goal for the team.

For their part, Liverpool will be missing the services of Alisson Becker, who has a hamstring problem, and also Diogo Jota with abdominal problems.

Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate, both of whom suffered hamstring and knee injuries, respectively, against Real Madrid, will also miss the contest.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle and Liverpool will be played at St. James' Park, Newcastle, on Wednesday, December 4, at 7:30 PM BST (local time), 2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST (Dec 4).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Newcastle vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.