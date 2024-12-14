Newcastle vs Leicester Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United and Leicester City will both be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face off at St. James' Park on Saturday. Gameweek 16 of the 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off this weekend, featuring four matches set to start simultaneously. Among them is Newcastle's clash with Leicester City, a fixture that promises plenty of intrigue.

After focusing solely on domestic competitions this season, Newcastle United had hoped to replicate their top-four charge from the 2022/23 campaign. However, Eddie Howe's side has struggled for consistency during the first half of the season, winning five, drawing five, and losing five. A win for them is a must now.

Both Teams Aim to Bounce Back

The Magpies' form has taken a dip recently, with no win in their last four Premier League outings, leaving them in 12th place on the table. In contrast, Leicester City have enjoyed a brighter spell, though they too failed to secure a win in their last league match.

Under Ruud van Nistelrooy's management, the Foxes have seen a resurgence. The Dutchman has guided his team to an unbeaten run so far, collecting four points from two Premier League games, which has helped Leicester create a five-point cushion over 18th-placed Ipswich Town, boosting their confidence ahead of this matchup.

The last Premier League meeting between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James' Park resulted in a goalless draw, with both sides combining for just five shots on target throughout the match.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle and Leicester City will be played at St. James' Park, Newcastle, on Saturday, December 14, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs Leicester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Newcastle vs Leicester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Leicester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Newcastle vs Leicester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Leicester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.