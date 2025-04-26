Newcastle vs Ipswich Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United will go all out to ensure a top-five finish as they have a golden opportunity to push Ipswich Town back down to the Championship with a win at St. James' Park. The Magpies were full of confidence and were riding a five-match winning streak and were heavily favored to make it six when they visited Aston Villa last weekend.

However, Unai Emery's team put up a remarkable show to hand Newcastle a 4-1 loss and reignite their own chances of a top-five spot. Newcastle had been sitting third on the table before their trip to Villa Park but have since been overtaken by Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle Still High on Confidence

Manchester City won against Aston Villa on Tuesday, while Nottingham Forest won against Tottenham on Monday. However, Newcastle United once again have a chance to crawl back to the third spot with a win over a struggling Ipswich Town on Saturday, as both Manchester City and Nottingham Forest won't be playing this weekend.

The Magpies' are focused on securing a top-five finish, and at this juncture of the league, they are among the leading contenders to qualify for next season's Champions League.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town fans are simply awaiting the inevitable confirmation of their return to the Championship. A crushing 4-0 loss to Arsenal at home has all but erased any slim hopes of survival, and just one more point for West Ham United or any dropped points by Ipswich will officially seal their relegation.

After losing to Arsenal, Kieran McKenna admitted that the Gunners were the toughest opponents Ipswich Town had faced all season, with Arteta's team showcasing complete dominance in attack while staying solid defensively.

Now, the Tractor Boys appear to be returning to the Championship, and their relegation could be officially confirmed in their upcoming clash against Newcastle United.

