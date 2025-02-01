Newcastle vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

A spirited Newcastle United will face Fulham at St. James' Park on Saturday as they will look to continue to push for UEFA Champions League qualification. The Magpies have won five of their last six matches across all competitions and will be heading into this clash with plenty of confidence.

Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League, they will be eager to break into the top four with a home victory. Meanwhile, Fulham are 10th in the league standings and have managed only two wins in their last six Premier League outings. It remains to be seen whether they can produce a strong response and pull off a surprise result.

Big game for Both Teams

Despite defeating Newcastle in September, the Cottagers have struggled historically against them. It will be interesting to see if they can complete a league double over Eddie Howe's side this season.

Newcastle United are expected to set up in a 4-3-3 formation against Fulham, with Martin Dubravka guarding the goal. Valentino Livramento and Lewis Hall will operate as the full-backs, providing support both defensively and in attack. In central defense, Lloyd Kelly will partner with Fabian Schar to form a solid backline.

In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton will take charge. Tonali will focus on breaking up opposition plays and regaining possession, while Guimaraes and Joelinton will bring creativity and attacking momentum to the team. Leading the attack, Alexander Isak will spearhead Newcastle's frontline, flanked by Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon on the wings.

For Fulham, Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson will take up the full-back roles, aiming to make an impact both defensively and offensively. In the heart of the defense, Issa Diop will partner with Joachim Andersen to form a strong central pairing.

In midfield, Sasa Lukic and Andreas Pereira will operate as a double pivot, providing both defensive stability and creativity. Emile Smith Rowe will take on the attacking midfield role, looking to create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

On the wings, Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi will bring speed and flair to Fulham's attack. Leading the line, Raul Jimenez will spearhead the team's offensive efforts.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle and Fulham will be played at the St James' Park, Newcastle, on Saturday, February 1, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs Fulham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Newcastle vs Fulham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Fulham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Newcastle vs Fulham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Fulham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.