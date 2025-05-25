Newcastle vs Everton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United will be hosting Everton at St. James' Park on Sunday, aiming to secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. The Magpies will be desperate to return to winning ways after their recent loss to Arsenal, and they will be hoping that their players rise to the occasion in this crucial clash.

On paper, Newcastle have the stronger side and will be expected to come away with a positive result. However, Everton, currently sitting 13th in the Premier League standings, come into the match with momentum, having won back-to-back league matches. The Toffees will be brimming with confidence and eager to pull off an upset on Tyneside.

Newcastle High on Confidence

Everton held Newcastle to a 0-0 draw in their previous meeting this season, and they'll be aiming to take points again in this encounter. Meanwhile, Newcastle United are feeling the heat in the battle for Champions League qualification and realize that any slip-up could prove costly.

Newcastle United are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation against Everton, with Nick Pope guarding the net. Valentino Livramento and Matt Targett will be deployed as full-backs. In central defence, Dan Burn will partner with Fabian Schar to provide stability at the back.

The midfield trio will comprise Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Sean Longstaff, who will be tasked with regaining possession and providing control and creativity in the centre of the pitch. Up front, Alexander Isak will lead the line, supported by Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon on the wings.

Everton are likely to go with a 4-4-1-1 formation against Newcastle United, with Jordan Pickford between the posts. Ashley Young and Vitaliy Mykolenko will operate as the full-backs. In central defense, Jake O'Brien will partner with Michael Keane to form the core of the backline.

Out wide, Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil will aim to provide speed and creativity on the flanks. In midfield, James Garner and Idrissa Gueye will bring physical presence and defensive support. Carlos Alcaraz is expected to play just behind the striker in the attacking midfield role, while Beto will lead the line up front for Everton.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton will be played at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, on Sunday, May 25, at 4 PM BST/11 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

