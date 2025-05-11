Newcastle vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United and Chelsea are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown that could play a crucial role in determining their chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. Both teams are currently tied on points and are in strong contention for a Champions League spot.

However, with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest close behind, every remaining match is vital, and neither side can afford any slip-ups with only three matches left. Newcastle is currently placed fourth on the league table with 63 points from 35 games and have been impressive this season under the leadership of Eddie Howe leadership. They are trailing third-placed Manchester City by just one point.

Clash for a Champions League Spot

While a Champions League berth is well within their reach, the outcome of the final stretch of the season will be decisive in determining their final position. With only one win in their last three matches, Newcastle United can't afford to let any more points slip away.

Their last match ended in a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, and they need to put up a better show if they hope to beat Chelsea.

Chelsea, who are level on points with Newcastle, currently sit in fifth place—the final Champions League qualifying position. They've been in excellent form, riding a three-match winning streak, and come into this match full of confidence after a massive win over Liverpool in their last league match.

Chelsea also booked their place in the UEFA Europa Conference League final with an impressive 5-1 aggregate win over Djurgardens, which has given a boost to their confidence ahead of this key clash with Newcastle. The Blues are in solid form and are expected to pose a serious threat for Newcastle United.

After this clash, Chelsea will be facing Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle will go up against Arsenal and Everton. With tough games ahead and Nottingham Forest trailing by just two points, this showdown could prove pivotal in determining which team clinches a Champions League berth.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea will be played at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, on Sunday, May 11, at 12 PM BST/7 AM ET and 4:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs Chelsea Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Newcastle vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Chelsea Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Chelsea Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Chelsea City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.