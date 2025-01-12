Newcastle vs Bromley Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United will host Bromley to St. James' Park on Sunday in the FA Cup third round, aiming to build on their remarkable recent form. The FA Cup third round continues with seven matches on Sunday, including Newcastle vs. Bromley United. The Magpies enter the game on the back of six straight wins across all competitions, brimming with confidence.

As the clear favorites, Newcastle will be expected to secure a win and advance to the next stage of the tournament. In contrast, Bromley has had an inconsistent season so far and will try to elevate their performance in order to achieve a positive result and move forward in the competition.

Newcastle on a High

Facing a team in such dominant form poses a formidable challenge for the visitors, and their ability to rise to the occasion remains uncertain. While Bromley have managed three wins in their last six outings, they now face one of the most in-form teams in world football, making this an uphill battle.

The home side is dealing with several injury concerns and will be without Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, and Nick Pope for the match. Newcastle United are also expected to rest some key players and are likely to adopt a 4-3-3 formation against Bromley.

Meanwhile, Bromley enter the game with no significant injury setbacks. However, Kamarl Grant will be unavailable due to suspension. The visitors are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 setup, with Grant Smith starting in goal.

When and Where

The Newcastle vs Bromley FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at St. James Park, Newcastle, on January 12, Sunday, at 3 PM BST/ 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Newcastle vs Bromley FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Newcastle vs Bromley FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Newcastle vs Bromley FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Newcastle vs Bromley FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Newcastle vs Bromley FA Cup 2024-25 match will eb broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Newcastle vs Bromley FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.