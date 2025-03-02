Newcastle vs Brighton Live Stream: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James' Park in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. The Magpies have struggled with consistency in recent games, suffering defeats in three of their last six matches across all competitions leading up to this clash.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion have been in outstanding form as they are riding a four-match winning streak. They will aim to extend their impressive run and secure another positive result when they face Newcastle United. The Seagulls have also beaten Chelsea twice in their last four matches, giving them confidence as they face Newcastle.

Brighton & Hove Albion Aim for Another Win

Encounters between these two teams have been closely contested, and this match is expected to be no different. Newcastle United will need to step up their game to secure a hard-fought win. In their last meeting back in October, Brighton & Hove Albion secured a 1-0 win over Newcastle on the road. They will be aiming to replicate that success this time.

Newcastle is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Nick Pope guarding the net. Valentino Livramento and Lewis Hall will take on the full-back roles, aiming to make an impact both defensively and offensively. In central defense, Sven Botman will partner with Fabian Schar to provide stability at the back.

The midfield trio will consist of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Sean Longstaff. Tonali and Longstaff will focus on breaking up opposition plays and regaining possession, while Guimaraes will bring creativity and attacking drive to the team.

Brighton & Hove Albion will set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Newcastle United, with Bart Verbruggen guarding the goal. Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupiñán will operate as the full-backs, aiming to make an impact both defensively and offensively. In central defense, Jan Paul van Hecke will be partnered by Adam Webster to provide solidity at the back.

In midfield, Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba will form a double pivot, focusing on regaining possession and disrupting the opposition's attacks. Georginio Rutter will take on the role of attacking midfielder, tasked with creating scoring chances for his teammates. Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma will occupy the wings, while Joao Pedro will lead the attack as Brighton's center-forward.

When and Where

The Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at St James' Park, Newcastle, on March 2, Sunday, at 1:45 PM BST/ 8:45 AM ET and 7:15 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Newcastle vs Brighton FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Newcastle vs Brighton FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Newcastle vs Brighton FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Newcastle vs Brighton FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Newcastle vs Brighton FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Newcastle vs Brighton FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.