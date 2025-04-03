Newcastle vs Brentford Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United and Brentford will return to action after an extended break than most Premier League teams enjoyed when they meet at St. James' Park on Wednesday. Gameweek 30 of the 2024/25 season continues with six matches, five of which will kick off simultaneously, including this fixture.

Newcastle entered the international break on a high, securing a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, marking their first major trophy in decades. The win extended their unbeaten streak to two, and manager Eddie Howe will aim to maintain momentum as they push for a UEFA Champions League spot now and will be aiming to beat Brentford in Wednesday's clash.

Newcastle on a High after EFL Cup Win

Meanwhile, Brentford snapped a two-game winless streak with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth before the break. The Bees sit 11th in the league, still holding a slim chance at Champions League qualification, as they trail fourth-placed Chelsea by just five points.

Their last Premier League encounter saw Brentford secure a 4-2 win over Newcastle, though the Magpies took revenge in the EFL Cup quarter-final with a 3-1 victory.

For Newcastle, Nick Pope will guard the goal for Newcastle United, who are set to deploy a 4-3-3 formation against Brentford on Wednesday. The defensive line is expected to include Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, and Valentino Livramento.

In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton are likely to control the center of the pitch. Up front, Alexander Isak will spearhead the attack, supported by Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes on the wings.

Mark Flekken is set to start in goal as Brentford adopts a 4-2-3-1 setup against Newcastle United on Wednesday. The defensive lineup will likely consist of Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, and Keane Lewis-Potter.

In midfield, Christian Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt are expected to anchor the center of the park. Mikkel Damsgaard will take on the playmaker role, with Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade operating on the flanks. Up front, Yoane Wissa will lead Brentford's attacking charge.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford will be played at St. James Park, Newcastle, England, on Wednesday, April 2, at 17:45 PM BST/12:45 PM ET and 12:15 AM IST (April 3).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs Brentford Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Newcastle vs Brentford Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Brentford Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Brentford Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Brentford Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.