Newcastle vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Carabao Cup Semifinal in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United are set to welcome Arsenal to St. James' Park for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, with the Magpies holding a two-goal advantage. Eddie Howe will be satisfied with his team's performance in the first leg, where they capitalized on Arsenal's mistakes at the Emirates.

Despite Arsenal having more possession and controlling much of the game, Newcastle were more efficient in front of goal, with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scoring to give them a strong lead. Newcastle United will feel confident about their chances of reaching the EFL Cup final, but Howe will be aware that his team is lacking momentum heading into this fixture.

Arsenal Look to Upset Newcastle

After their win over Arsenal at the Emirates, the Magpies advanced in the FA Cup with a win over Bromley at home and later triumphed over Wolves at St. James' Park. However, Howe's side has struggled at home recently, suffering consecutive losses to Bournemouth and Fulham over the weekend.

From Newcastle's perspective, there will be concerns, as they will need to deliver a flawless performance to hold off the Gunners at St. James' Park.

On the other hand, Arsenal may have put their recent inconsistencies behind them after a dominant display at the weekend. The Gunners were in excellent form on Sunday when they faced reigning champions Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's team delivering a commanding 5-1 win to maintain a solid lead over Liverpool in the title race. The win was a powerful statement of intent.

The opening goal from Martin Ødegaard came following a defensive mistake by Manchester City. Although Erling Haaland briefly equalized in the second half with a superb header, another defensive blunder, this time by Phil Foden, allowed Thomas Partey to restore Arsenal's lead. From that point on, Arsenal dominated.

Youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri both found the net, while Kai Havertz also scored a brilliant strike. Heading into their clash at St. James' Park, Arteta's team carries momentum and confidence, while Newcastle are low on morale. If Arsenal can replicate their performance from the weekend, they stand a strong chance of progressing.

When and Where

The Newcastle United vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semifinal will be played at St James' Park, Newcastle, on February 5, Wednesday, at 8 PM BST/ 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT and 1:30 AM IST (Friday).

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Newcastle vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on CBS network. The Newcastle vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on Paramount+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2024-25 match through the Sky Sports network. The Newcastle vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Sky Go app and website.

India: The Newcastle vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2024-25 match won't be broadcast in India. However, the Newcastle vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Fancode app and website in India.