After the 3-match T20 series, New Zealand and West Indies are ready for the clash in whites. The two teams will lock horns in the first test match to be played between 3 and 7 December at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

West Indies had lost the T20 series 2-0 to New Zealand and now it is eagerly waiting to bounce back. The Caribbean team is better prepared in this format considering that it played a series against England.

Although it lost to the home team, it had defeated the hosts in the opening match itself. Moreover, the majority of the players from both the teams were not part of the T20 series. As a result, the loss and win do not matter as they play the first match in Hamilton. It has to be noted that the visitors looked in fine form when they played two practise games in November.

Whereas New Zealand played their last test series against India in March and had beaten the visitors 2-0. The Kiwis will be happy with the fact that it has won the last four test matches played in this venue and their last defeat was in 2012 against South Africa.

Possible Playing 11 of New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult.

Possible Playing 11 of West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood/ Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel.

Where to Watch the Match New Zealand vs West Indies?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be broadcasted Live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus, while it will be streamed by Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket.

In the West Indies, SportsMax will broadcast the match between New Zealand and West Indies. In India, it will be streamed live by Amazon Prime and Fancode App.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.

Where to Watch the Match New Zealand vs West Indies?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be broadcasted Live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus, while it will be streamed by Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket.

In the West Indies, SportsMax will broadcast the match between New Zealand and West Indies. In India, it will be streamed live by Amazon Prime and Fancode App.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.