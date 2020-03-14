Close
Coronavirus affecting politicans

The Prime Minister of Jacinda Ardern stated on Saturday that all the people who are entering the nation from the midnight of Sunday should isolate for 14 days in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus or COVID-19.

People from small South Pacific island countries, which currently have no reported cases, will be exempted, Ardern said in a news conference. New Zealand has a large South Pacific islander population.

Cruise ships will also be told not to come to New Zealand

Coronavirus
Workers make face masks in the workshop of a textile company in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 12, 2020. Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology has mobilized two large textile companies to produce face masks to help the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic. With the help and coordination of local authorities, the companies have retrofitted their production equipment and modified the assembly lines to produce face masks. It's expected that an average of 60,000 face masks could be produced per day in the first phase of production. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua/IANS) Xinhua/IANS

All cruise ships will also be told not to come to New Zealand until June 30, she said. Ardern said these were "far-reaching and unprecedented" measures to tackle a global pandemic. New Zealand has six confirmed cases and has not recorded any deaths.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 125,000 people around the world and also claimed the lives of more than 4,500 people globally. The virus has spread to more than 110 countries in the world. The COVID-19 which has its origin in the city of Wuhan of Hubei province has been recently described as a pandemic by the WHO.

(With agency inputs)