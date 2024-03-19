New York Super Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings Live Streaming: How to Watch Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Final Online in India, US and UK

New York Superstar Strikers will face off against Rajasthan Kings in the final of the Legends Cricket Trophy. This year, the tournament was played in a 90-ball per innings format, and notably, there were no playoffs or semifinals played. Instead, the top two teams advanced directly to the final.

The New York team, led by Dan Christian, secured the top spot on the points table with five wins in six matches, earning their spot in the season's summit clash. Rajasthan Kings, led by Robin Uthappa, finished in second place with four wins. Here's all you need to know about the New York Superstar Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings LCT 2024 finals.

Clash of the Titans

In the last match, New York sealed a commanding victory over Colombo by 143 runs, solidifying their position at the top of the points table and earning their spot in the finals. With five wins out of six games, they concluded their campaign with an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +4.021.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Kings secured the second position with eight points and a net run rate (NRR) of +1.835. In their latest match, they faced off against Dubai Giants and emerged victorious by 14 runs in a high-scoring contest.

The two teams faced each other once before in the league stage this season, and the Strikers emerged victorious in a comfortable manner, winning by seven wickets.

They chased down 151 runs easily in the 13th over, with Chadwick Walton leading the charge by smashing 81 runs off just 29 balls while opening the innings. It remains to be seen if their dominance will persist in the final as well.

With both teams displaying exceptional talent and resilience throughout the tournament, the stage is set for a gripping finale that promises to captivate cricket fans worldwide.

The showdown between the New York Superstar Strikers and the Rajasthan Kings is expected to be a spectacle of skill, strategy, and sheer determination as they compete for glory in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

Here's how to watch the New York Super Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 final.

WHEN AND WHERE

The New York Super Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings LCT 2024 final will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

The match will start at 7 PM (IST)/ 8:30 AM (ET)/1:30 PM (GMT)

HOW TO WATCH

The New York Super Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings LCT 2024 final will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

HOW TO LIVESTREAM

Live streaming of the New York Super Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings LCT 2024 final will be available on Hotstar.