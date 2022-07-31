New York Declares Monkepox Outbreak A Disaster Emergency; Governor Hits Panic Button As Cases Jump to 1,400 With 1,50,000 People At Severe Risk

New York state has declared a Monkeypox outbreak a disaster emergency. Governor Kathy Hochulhas hit the panic button as cases in the state have jumped to nearly 1,400. More than 1,50,000 residents in New York City are at severe risk as the city is the US epicenter of the outbreak.

The state expects that it can receive 1,10,000 vaccines from the Federal government. Out of 1,10,000, 80,000 vaccines will be given to New York City.

Currently, the disease is infecting the majorly gay population in the US. Potentially 95% of all infections gave occurred among gay men.

Hochul stated that she is declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak.

"This Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated," tweeted Hochul.

The governor underlined that more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York, currently having a disproportionate impact on at-risk groups.

She also claimed that the state is working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and educate New Yorkers on how to stay safe.

Monkeypox cases in NYC are also much higher as the city is home to the largest LGBT communities in the US.

