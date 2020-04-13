While the US reported 557,300 Coronavirus infection cases, New York City officials said that there are now more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19. The virus has already killed over 6,000 people in New York and the new victim is US President Donald Trump's friend Stanley Chera.

The New York City real estate developer and Republican donor who co-founded Crown Acquisitions Chera died of complications related to the Novel Coronavirus on Sunday.

Who was Stanley Chera

The prominent figure in New York City, Chera started his real estate career when he began buying the retail buildings that held his family's chain of children speciality stores holdings that became Crown Acquisitions. The holding includes some iconic New York City properties such as The St. Regis New York and the Cartier Mansion. He was the co-founder of the nonprofit Sephardic Community Center in Brooklyn.

As per, Federal Election Commission records, it should be noted that the businessman, who was also a very good friend of Trump donated a total of $402,800 to President Inc. and Trump Victory, organizations dedicated to supporting Trump's presidency.

The Crown Acquisitions inked a deal with Trump's son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's firm The Kushner Companies and private equity firm The Carlyle Group in 2008. Chera, who died in his 70s' introduced Trump at the New York City Veteran's Day Parade in November 2019 while calling the US President as "my dear friend."

Even Trump also called out Chera during the rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2019 while describing the New York businessman as "one of the biggest builders and real estate people in the world" adding that "he's a great guy and he's been with me from the beginning."

As per the reports, Chera was taken to the hospital on March 24 as he was facing complications related to the Coronavirus. During a press conference, President Trump also described a friend who was battling the "viciousness" of COVID-19 and falling into a coma last month. Now it can be believed that Trump was talking about Chera. At that time Trump also said, "We thought they were going in for a mild stay, and in one case, he's unconscious, in a coma... and you say, how did that happen?"

People who are familiar with the matter told The New York Times that it was Chera about whom Trump was talking about and sources revealed that the deceased businessman Chera was in a medically induced coma at the time. However, it should be noted that Chera's family has not publicly discussed the friendship between him and Trump.

US lost another prominent personality from the media

A longtime photographer for The Post, Anthony Causi who was a well-known figure in New York sports world died Sunday of the coronavirus at North Shore University Hospital at the age of 48. He is survived by his wife, Romina, and two children, John and Mia.

Stephen Lynch, editor-in-chief of the newspaper addressed Causi, who joined The Post in 1994 as a photo messenger, as a friend as well as a "brilliant journalist." He said Causi was "quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked."