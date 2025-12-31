New Year 2026: Singapore Police Close Access to Several Marina Bay Areas Amid Large Crowds

Singapore police announced that access to several popular locations around Marina Bay was closed on Wednesday evening, December 31, after large crowds gathered for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2026 celebrations.

In a Facebook post at 8.01 pm, the police said that entry to Jubilee Bridge, the Fullerton Waterfront area and the Merlion Waterfront area had been closed due to crowd density. About 12 minutes later, they added Clifford Square to the list of restricted areas, advising members of the public to avoid all four locations.

The police urged the public to stay informed by checking updates on their Facebook page, as well as the Crowd@MarinaBay and Crowd@Kallang live maps. These platforms provide real-time information on crowd levels, photographs of the situation on the ground and details of area closures.

With year-end celebrations expected to draw huge numbers on December 31, the authorities said road closures and enhanced security measures would be implemented during the ONE Countdown 2026 event, extending into the early hours of January 1.

The police, auxiliary police and security officers have been deployed to manage crowds in Marina Bay and The Kallang. Officers from the police land divisions, including emergency response teams, the Special Operations Command, the Police Coast Guard and the Traffic Police, are conducting enhanced patrols in the vicinity.

The police also noted that several bus and train services are operating extended hours on New Year's Eve. As a result, members of the public were reminded that there is no need to rush home after midnight and encouraged to travel safely and follow on-site advisories.