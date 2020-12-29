Kansas teacher farts during online class; bursts into laughter along with students
The year 2021 is round the corner and as much as we were excited for new beginnings in 2020, it did not turn out as planned. None of us can wait to bid adieu to this year and look forward to a better year — if not best.
Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, our New Year's Eve celebrations would be sobered down. A lot of us will be away from our friends and family and it becomes important to send them inspirational and hopeful messages to usher in 2021.
We have compiled a list of best messages and wishes for New Year 2021 to share with family and friends and celebrate the special day.
New Year 2021
Pixabay/Gerd Altmann
May the New Year start with fresh joys and a life filled with peace. May you experience warmth and togetherness and prosperity too. Happy New Year! Happy New Year! May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future. This new year message is packed full of virus-free hugs and kisses just for you! We hope you have a very happy new year and that we can see you again soon. Until then, cheers to you from afar for your good health and happiness! I'm so grateful for your support and love this year. Here's to many more years of friendship! New Year's Day is the first page in a blank book: Write a phenomenal story! Happy New Year to you and your family. We're so sorry you've been ill and hope you are feeling stronger and better every day. May this holiday season be a time of rest as you recover, and the new year full of hope for better days ahead. May the upcoming year be full of beautiful inspirations for you, to help you achieve all your goals and dreams. Wishing you a wonderful and blessed New Year! As you step into the New Year, step in with a smile on your face and positivity in your heart. Warm wishes on New Year to you my dear." You're supposed to let go of the past and start off new. You're supposed to forgive all those who have hurt you and be open to new relationships, with open arms. That is why it is called the 'New' Year. May you have a Happy New Year. A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year. Friends are the family we choose for ourselves. Cheers to another year of sisterhood! In an extraordinary year, I've been grateful for your extraordinary friendship.... thank you. And cheers to new beginnings! May the 12 months of the New Year be full of new achievements for you. May the days be filled with eternal happiness for you and your family! You cannot enjoy a New Year if your heart is full of sorrows and disappointments from the last year. Leave them all behind and step into the New Year with a positive heart.
Happy New Year! We might be apart today, but you're always in our heart. Take care and stay safe in these uncertain times. I miss you!