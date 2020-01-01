Another year starts and with it, new hopes and aspirations – a faint desire that sprouts in every human heart that speaks of happiness, prosperity and goodness to come. It's time to say goodbye to the year 2020 that was filled with many moments of happiness and sorrows in each one of our lives. With quite a lot of enthusiasm, hopes and resolutions, people all around the world are now set to welcome a fresh, New Year.

From family get together to parties, the new year eve will be filled with celebrations in every nook and corner of the world. Dazzling fireworks will light up the skies of New York, Sydney, London and Dubai among others on New Year's eve. Check out the top quotes and sayings to share with your family and friends.

Check out 20 inspirational quotes by famous personalities that can be shared on New Year's day below:

This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change. â€" Taylor Swift, American singer-songwriter

The beginning is the most important part of the work. â€" Plato, philosopher

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. â€" Oprah Winfrey, American media proprietor

Resolution One: I will live for God. Resolution Two: If no one else does, I still will. â€" Jonathan Edwards, philosopher

Celebrate endings â€" for they precede new beginnings. â€" Jonathan Lockwood Huie, author

Let our New Year's resolution be this: we will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word. â€" Goran Persson, Former Prime Minister of Sweden

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one. â€" Brad Paisley American singer-songwriter and musician

We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day. â€" Edith Lovejoy Pierce, Writer

Let us make our future now and let us make today's dreams tomorrow's reality. â€" Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist

I have no way of knowing how people really feel, but the vast majority of those I meet couldn't be nicer. Every once in a while someone barks at me. My New Year's resolution is not to bark back. â€" Tucker Carlson, American Journalist

Hope, smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering 'it will be â€" Alfred Lord Tennyson, poet

New Year's Day is every man's birthday. â€" Charles Lamb, English writer

And now we welcome the New Year. Full of things that have never been." -- Rainer Maria Rilke, Bohemian-Austrian poet and novelist

For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice. â€" TS Eliot, essayist

I would say happy new year but it's not happy; it's exactly the same as last year except colder. â€" Robert Clark

Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don't resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like. â€" Lao Tzu, philosopher

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." â€" Ralph Waldo Emerson, essayist

For a new year to bring you something new, make a move, like a butterfly tearing its cocoon! Make a move! â€" Mehmet Murat Ildan

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream. â€" CS Lewis, novelist

May all your troubles last as long as your New Year's resolutions! â€" Joey Adams, actress

