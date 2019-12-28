The year, 2019, is coming to an end and people around the world are preparing to welcome 2020. The New Year often comes with a lot of hopes and expectations. For many people, it is also a time of the year to set new goals. Popular K-Pop idols, including Red Velvet member Wendy and SEVENTEEN singer Seungkwan, have already shared their goals for 2020.
While some of the popular band members, like Oh My Girl singer Hyojung, are looking forward to a year filled with happiness and joy. There are a few others, like April member Naeun, who are expecting to outshine in their respective field. Meanwhile, some of the K-Pop idols, like ASTRO member MJ, want to focus on teamwork and unity in the upcoming year.
Check out some of the new goals set by popular K-Pop idols for New Year below
Don't forget to share your goals for 2020 with us and watch the video of K-Pop idols sharing their hopes and goals for 2020 below: