The year, 2019, is coming to an end and people around the world are preparing to welcome 2020. The New Year often comes with a lot of hopes and expectations. For many people, it is also a time of the year to set new goals. Popular K-Pop idols, including Red Velvet member Wendy and SEVENTEEN singer Seungkwan, have already shared their goals for 2020.

While some of the popular band members, like Oh My Girl singer Hyojung, are looking forward to a year filled with happiness and joy. There are a few others, like April member Naeun, who are expecting to outshine in their respective field. Meanwhile, some of the K-Pop idols, like ASTRO member MJ, want to focus on teamwork and unity in the upcoming year.

Check out some of the new goals set by popular K-Pop idols for New Year below

Red Velvet member Wendy – The girl group member is currently getting treated for her injuries that she suffered while rehearsing for SBS Gayo Daejun 2019. She is looking forward to a year filled with happiness and joy.

– The girl group member is currently getting treated for her injuries that she suffered while rehearsing for SBS Gayo Daejun 2019. She is looking forward to a year filled with happiness and joy. Oh My Girl member HyoJung – The young K-Pop ideal is currently busy with a set a live programs and award shows. She is also looking forward to a year filled with happiness as she continues to work harder.

– The young K-Pop ideal is currently busy with a set a live programs and award shows. She is also looking forward to a year filled with happiness as she continues to work harder. SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan – The young Korean heartthrob and boy group member is also busy with various stage shows. He aims at becoming a better singer in 2020 so that his fans can be proud of him.

– The young Korean heartthrob and boy group member is also busy with various stage shows. He aims at becoming a better singer in 2020 so that his fans can be proud of him. April member Naeun – 2019 was a busy year for the 20-year-old Korean singer. Apart from various group activities, she also hosted a variety show and appeared in a MBC Drama as a lead cast member. In 2020, the girl group member wants to spend more time with her teammates and her fans. She is also looking forward to coming up with a new album with her group members.

– 2019 was a busy year for the 20-year-old Korean singer. Apart from various group activities, she also hosted a variety show and appeared in a MBC Drama as a lead cast member. In 2020, the girl group member wants to spend more time with her teammates and her fans. She is also looking forward to coming up with a new album with her group members. Astro member MJ – The boy group member continues to entertain his fans with various stage performances during the year-end special programs, like KBS Song Festival and SBS Gayo Daejun. In the upcoming year, he wants to focus on his physical appearance. "My personal goal is to get six-pack abs," he said in an interview with Marie Claire. MJ also spoke about his wish to work on at least two concerts for the group a year from 2020.

– The boy group member continues to entertain his fans with various stage performances during the year-end special programs, like KBS Song Festival and SBS Gayo Daejun. In the upcoming year, he wants to focus on his physical appearance. "My personal goal is to get six-pack abs," he said in an interview with Marie Claire. MJ also spoke about his wish to work on at least two concerts for the group a year from 2020. Rapper ONE – Singer Jung Je Won, who is popularly known by his stage name ONE had a busy year. From setting up a new agency to releasing his first album PRVT 01, he had a lot to do in 2019. In the upcoming year, the rapper wants to focus more on his health and wellbeing, reported Soompi.

– Singer Jung Je Won, who is popularly known by his stage name ONE had a busy year. From setting up a new agency to releasing his first album PRVT 01, he had a lot to do in 2019. In the upcoming year, the rapper wants to focus more on his health and wellbeing, reported Soompi. Super Junior member Eunhyuk – The young Korean heartthrob was not very active in the year 2019. For 2020, he just wants all his colleagues and friends to achieve their dreams and stay safe. According to him, every artist works hard to meet their goals and he wants to extend his support to them.

Astro member Sanha – The boy group member is still busy with various stage performances and there is something that he could not do this year because of his busy schedules. He hopes to do it in the upcoming year. It is nothing but to learn a foreign language and he also wants to become more famous among Korean music lovers.

– The boy group member is still busy with various stage performances and there is something that he could not do this year because of his busy schedules. He hopes to do it in the upcoming year. It is nothing but to learn a foreign language and he also wants to become more famous among Korean music lovers. SEVENTEEN member Dokyeom – The K-Pop idol is also busy with his team members performing at various stage shows. In the upcoming year, he wants all his teammates to spend more time with each other.

Don't forget to share your goals for 2020 with us and watch the video of K-Pop idols sharing their hopes and goals for 2020 below: