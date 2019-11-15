Xiaomi could be working on a new foldable smartphone with a design similar to the recently launched Motorola Razr 2019. The Chinese manufacturer was recently granted a new patent for a foldable smartphone. The patent listing included sketches of the device that revealed the folding design.

The new Moto Razr is the first foldable smartphone that flips open to reveal a larger display. So far, foldable smartphones have had a fold out design that revealed a tablet-sized screen. Foldable displays sure seem like the future of smartphones, and almost all major phone manufacturers are working on one.

The new Xiaomi phone has a flip design with dual cameras on both front and back of the device. There appears to be a small display on the front, which could be used to show important notifications and device information. The patent has been granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). Xiaomi had filed for the patent way back in August 2018.

The sketches in the patent show that there are dual selfie cameras and ear-speaker, which are seen when the phone is unfolded. The display seems to have slim bezels and no notch thanks to a forehead. On the outer side, or the back of the phone, there's a small screen, and a pair of vertically arranged cameras. There appears to be no fingerprint sensor anywhere on the phone. It is possible that this device could have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Of course, this is only a sketch, and should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is possible that Xiaomi may never release such a device. The Moto Razr 2019 has a great design, but lacks a lot of features. It only has one main camera and another sensor for video calling. The foldable devices from Samsung and Huawei have multiple cameras and high-end specifications.

The patent design from Xiaomi doesn't reveal any technical details about the phone. The company has been working on a foldable smartphone with a dual-folding display, which it showcased in an official video earlier this year. We have to wait to see what Xiaomi has in store next.